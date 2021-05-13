Boban Marjanovic, the NBA’s premier guy everyone likes, has decided to take his friendship with one Dallas Mavericks teammate to a new level. Prior to the Mavs 125-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, Marjanovic and Luka Doncic rolled up to the arena with a pair of hoodies on. While the hoodies themselves were different colors, the pair turned around and showed off matching LUKA & BOBI BFFS logos that included caricatures of both dudes looking like they were having the time of their lives.

Luka and Boban rocking the matching BFF hoodies before the @dallasmavs matchup with the Pelicans 🥰😂 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/t7BlRRjS82 — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) May 13, 2021

The graphics on the screens in the background really make this, and hopefully, we get to see more Luka and Bobi merch in the coming days. Although there is one thing that needs to be resolved in all of this, because it seems like there is one very obvious glaring issue with Boban Marjanovic saying someone other than Tobias Harris is his best friend, and it was on display when Harris reacted to videos of these hoodies going around.

Harris and Marjanovic are, of course, tight from their days as teammates on the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. It’s to the point where they appear in commercials together and do interviews with one another. Perhaps this is why the big man asked for forgiveness.

Every friendship hits a bump in the road at one point or another, but we’re confident things will be fine here.