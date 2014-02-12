The Top 5 NBA All-Star Game MVP Candidates

The All-Star Game is just four days away and we are poised to witness the world’s best basketball talent take the court in what is predicted to be an entertaining, back-and-forth contest. Fromtoto, there is no shortage of stars to see. Either the Eastern Conference or Western Conference will emerge victorious and only one player can earn the prestigious Most Valuable Player honor. Who will it be?

Check out the top five candidates below:

5. Kyrie Irving

All-Star Selections: 2013, 2014

Though the Cleveland Cavaliers are enduring a dysfunctional season and while some of the blame should certainly be placed on their young star, Kyrie Irving is still a talented point guard who was voted as an All-Star starter–and for good reason. He is a wizard with the basketball in his hands, constantly dribbling and driving past defenders, making them look straight up silly in the process. In case you forgot what he did to Brandon Knight in last year’s Rising Stars Challenge, check it out:

Irving’s style of play fits the All-Star Game, which is an up-and-down, fast-paced atmosphere. At just 21 years of age, he still has his best years ahead of him as he continues to adjust and work on his game. Currently, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21.4 points and 6.3 assists per game and has gone off in a few of his games, including an explosion of 40 points, nine assists and four steals against the Atlanta Hawks on December 26.