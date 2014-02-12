The Top 5 NBA All-Star Game MVP Candidates

Check out the top five candidates below:
5. Kyrie Irving
All-Star Selections: 2013, 2014
Though the Cleveland Cavaliers are enduring a dysfunctional season and while some of the blame should certainly be placed on their young star, Kyrie Irving is still a talented point guard who was voted as an All-Star starter–and for good reason. He is a wizard with the basketball in his hands, constantly dribbling and driving past defenders, making them look straight up silly in the process. In case you forgot what he did to Brandon Knight in last year’s Rising Stars Challenge, check it out:
Irving’s style of play fits the All-Star Game, which is an up-and-down, fast-paced atmosphere. At just 21 years of age, he still has his best years ahead of him as he continues to adjust and work on his game. Currently, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 21.4 points and 6.3 assists per game and has gone off in a few of his games, including an explosion of 40 points, nine assists and four steals against the Atlanta Hawks on December 26.
4. Paul George
All-Star Selections: 2013, 2014
Paul George has led the Indiana Pacers to the second-best record in the league and the one seed in the Eastern Conference–and is one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA. His ability to soar toward the rim and punish the basket, combined with his shooting talent, makes him a lethal offensive weapon. The 23-year-old is also participating in Saturday night’s Slam Dunk Contest, which almost guarantees jaw-dropping jams. Check out his top 15 dunks, by fellow Dime Writer Dan Ingham.
