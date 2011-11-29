Top 5 NBA Teams Most Likely To Sign Tyson Chandler

Throughout his 10 years in the NBA,has never been as in-demand as he is right now. After his defensive intensity helped the Mavericks finally win a championship last June, all signs pointed to Chandler returning to Dallas to try and do it again. But as an unrestricted free agent heading into the lockout, he knew things might not be that easy.

“With the collective bargaining agreement and some of the things that they’re trying to enforce, it would basically prohibit me from coming back,” Chandler told The Ben and Skin Show on 103.3 FM ESPN. “It would take it out of my hands – and the organization’s – because it would almost be pretty much impossible for me to re-sign. I just think that can be the worst thing that can happen.”

With Dallas currently locked into 10 contracts for over $63 million for the 2011-12 season, even Mark Cuban‘s deep pockets might not make it feasible to re-sign Chandler – especially with a desire to retain free agents J.J. Barea, Caron Butler, DeShawn Stevenson, Brian Cardinal, and Peja Stojakovic as well.

While there has been discussions of Dallas using its “amnesty clause” on Brendan Haywood – who’s slated to make around $45 million over the next five years – the Mavs like having him as Chandler’s backup. At the same time, if they’re unable to re-sign him, it may be a moot point. With that, here are the top 5 teams most likely to sign him: