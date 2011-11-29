Top 5 NBA Teams Most Likely To Sign Tyson Chandler

“With the collective bargaining agreement and some of the things that they’re trying to enforce, it would basically prohibit me from coming back,” Chandler told The Ben and Skin Show on 103.3 FM ESPN. “It would take it out of my hands – and the organization’s – because it would almost be pretty much impossible for me to re-sign. I just think that can be the worst thing that can happen.”
With Dallas currently locked into 10 contracts for over $63 million for the 2011-12 season, even Mark Cuban‘s deep pockets might not make it feasible to re-sign Chandler – especially with a desire to retain free agents J.J. Barea, Caron Butler, DeShawn Stevenson, Brian Cardinal, and Peja Stojakovic as well.
While there has been discussions of Dallas using its “amnesty clause” on Brendan Haywood – who’s slated to make around $45 million over the next five years – the Mavs like having him as Chandler’s backup. At the same time, if they’re unable to re-sign him, it may be a moot point. With that, here are the top 5 teams most likely to sign him:
I think Chandler will take the pay cut to stay with the Mavericks but if not, the Clippers is a great fit. That would be a truly electric team, with Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon and Tyson Chandler the three main pieces.
I can’t believe we’re in this new NBA where the Clippers have built themselves an incredible foundation with Gordon and Griffin.
I really hope Chandler takes a pay cut and stays with the Mavs. He was clearly our second most valuable player last season, and we can not afford to lose him if we have any hope of repeating.
If Dwight Howard went West, why would Ainge want to get Chandler even more…? So he could neutralize Joakim Noah? Lol
I see him signing with the Mavs. Before JJ Barea, even