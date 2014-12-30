Video: 16 Year-Old, Michael Porter, Dunks From Just Inside FT Line

This was crazy. Michael Porter, a 6-8, 190-pound 16 year-old out of Missouri, is one of the most exciting members of the class of 2017. His dunk the other night from just inside the free throw line is one reason why…

This would win most dunk contests, real or imagined, and he pulled it off in traffic DURING A GAME. How do you sky that far and that high as an underclassmen in high school?

While BroBible’s Kyle Foster thinks Porter is headed to Kentucky because “Everyone goes to Kentucky whether they want to or not,” he’s only received formal offers from Indiana, SMU, Kansas and his home-state of Missouri.

(H/T BroBible)

