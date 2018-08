You know your celebration was pretty awesome when it completely outshines an impressive dunk. In the college dunk contest, Michigan State’s Adreian Payne unleashed an out-of-nowhere, double-pump 360…and then topped himself a moment later with an epic bowling ball celebration.

What part of this video was most impressive?

