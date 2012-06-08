Video: All 45 of LeBron James’ Points In Game 6

We’ve already given you the scoop in Smack, so no need to try to describe an indescribable performance again. This all sets up what will surely be an incredible Game 7. In a direct contrast of each other, the Celtics will literally have no pressure while Miami will feel the weight of the world on their shoulders. If they lose that Game 7 at home, they might as well hibernate all summer and not come up until the first day of training camp.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Where does this rank amongst LeBron’s greatest games?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.