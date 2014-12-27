Video: Anthony Davis Swats Corey Joseph’s Finger Roll Into Stands

12.26.14 4 years ago

Anthony Davis is leading the league in blocks. Plays like this make it easy to see why. Watch The Brow come out of nowhere to easily swat Corey Joseph’s finger roll into the stands.

Damn.

Davis’ New Orleans Pelicans lead Tim Duncan’s San Antonio Spurs 70-64 at the end of the third quarter. Davis is pacing the home team with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks, while Duncan has continued sipping the fountain of youth en route to 16 points and 11 boards of his own.

