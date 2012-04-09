Video: Blake Griffin Might Have Made The Best Shot Of The Season This Weekend

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Blake Griffin
04.09.12 6 years ago

Blake Griffin pushed the Clippers past Sacramento this weekend by dropping 27 and 14 and missing only three shots, and while his star hasn’t exactly exploded to the same degree it did last year, the highlights are still there. This shot from Griffin has to be in the conversation for best shot of the year. Luck? Probably. Does it matter how he made it? No. Just watch.

How much of that was luck?

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINLos Angeles ClippersSACRAMENTO KINGS

