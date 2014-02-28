Video: Carmelo Anthony Dunks On LeBron James â€” Then Swats Him

02.27.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The Heat-Knicks game might have turned into a blowout, but the first half back-and-forth between Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James almost made up for it. We showed you James’ mask, and how he barreled ‘Melo over for a bucket plus the foul. ‘Melo had his revenge, though, blazing past Shane Battier for a two-handed hammer on James.

‘Melo single-handedly kept the Knicks in the game in the first half. He scored 24 points in the half, his third consecutive game with 20-plus in the opening two quarters. ‘Melo he even swatted James’ shot during a second half drive:

But a masked ‘Bron scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Heat extended their lead and both team’s starters were on the bench midway through the fourth.

