Just minutes after Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy bestowed a gushing love fest on the city of Boston because the fans who didn’t leave early were chanting “Let’s go Celtics!,” this happened as LeBron James left the court:

To LeBron’s credit, after he realized what happened, he shook it off and kept on his way to the locker room.

