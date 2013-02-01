Video: Chris Bosh And Ray Allen Star In New Foot Locker Ad

The last time Chris Bosh was seen in a Foot Locker commercial, he was hanging out poolside while Kevin Love showed off his yacht-sized pool toy. This time, Bosh is getting the whole family involved by taking his son and a bunch of random neighborhood kids to Kids Foot Locker for a big sale. Afterward the kids decide to bug Ray Allen in Miami’s training room. Can’t the man rehab in peace?

