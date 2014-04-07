Video: DeAndre Jordan And-1 Dunk On Jordan Hill

Yes, DeAndre Jordan was 1-for-5 from the free throw line on Sunday during the inverted Los Angeles matchup between the Clippers and Lakers. Yes, he’s only shooting 44 percent from the free throw line this year. But, holy hell, he’s leading the league in rebounding at 13.8 per game, and he was 5-of-6 from the field yesterday, including a filthy offensive rebound over Jordan Hill, which he then smashed on back on Hill’s face while drawing the foul.

More readers than expected took umbrage that DJ wasn’t included in our top 5 Defensive Player of the Year candidates, and it’s true that first-year Clippers coach Doc Rivers has gotten DJ to really protect the rim, and rotate to contest every player charging through the lane towards the bucket. He’s third in the league in blocks per game, and he’s also averaging a steal for every contest. DJ ain’t no joke, and this play was a nice reminder that LA is owned by the Clippers now, with DJ’s new-found work on the glass and on defense as the primary reasons why. For the game, DJ had 11 points, 12 boards and four blocks in the Clipers 120-97 win.

Now if he could only knock down a free throw…

