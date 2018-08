Michael Jordan made more tough shots at the rim than anyone in NBA history. This is pretty much a fact. But Dwyane Wade isn’t far behind, and while Kobe is still probably the toughest overall shot maker in the game – mostly because he has so much practice – no one makes more difficult shots at the basket than D-Wade.

