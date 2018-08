We’re not sure if this beats the new ESPN commercial with Russell Westbrook, but it’s still really good. The Hornets will literally be getting smashed a lot this year – did you see what happened to them the other night without their two rookies? – but the future is still bright in New Orleans, even for poor Hugo (the mascot).

Is this one better than the Westbrook spot?

