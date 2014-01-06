Video: J.R. Smith Unties Shawn Marion’s Shoe During A Free Throw

#New York Knicks
01.05.14 5 years ago 15 Comments

We can’t believe we haven’t seen this before, but maybe it took someone as shameless as J.R. Smith to make it happen. During New York’s game in Dallas on Sunday night, Smith was spotted untying Shawn Marion‘s sneaker as he was set to box out during a free throw.

We’ve seen Dwyane Wade â€” a player many consider one of the sneakiest in the league â€” throwing Mike Bibby‘s sneaker off the court a couple years ago in the playoffs, and Metta World Peace â€” then Ron Artest â€” did the same thing to Trevor Ariza a few years back. But to actually untie another guy’s sneaker while you’re standing next to each other at the line is a new low in gamesmanship.

The Knicks won, 92-80, and Marion had only two points in over 27 minutes of action after the second quarter de-lacing, so maybe J.R. is on to something. Still, this is pretty clear lack of sportsmanship, but about par for the course with Smith.

What do you think of J.R. Smith’s gamesmanship?

