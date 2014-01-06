Video: J.R. Smith Unties Shawn Marion’s Shoe During A Free Throw

We can’t believe we haven’t seen this before, but maybe it took someone as shameless as J.R. Smith to make it happen. During New York’s game in Dallas on Sunday night, Smith was spotted untying Shawn Marion‘s sneaker as he was set to box out during a free throw.
We’ve seen Dwyane Wade â€” a player many consider one of the sneakiest in the league â€” throwing Mike Bibby‘s sneaker off the court a couple years ago in the playoffs, and Metta World Peace â€” then Ron Artest â€” did the same thing to Trevor Ariza a few years back. But to actually untie another guy’s sneaker while you’re standing next to each other at the line is a new low in gamesmanship.
The Knicks won, 92-80, and Marion had only two points in over 27 minutes of action after the second quarter de-lacing, so maybe J.R. is on to something. Still, this is pretty clear lack of sportsmanship, but about par for the course with Smith.
What do you think of J.R. Smith’s gamesmanship?
as I have been saying, Knicks gonna come on strong, believe me
You keep on smoking what ever it is you smoke Lawanda and all your dreams will come true.
My dream is for you to jump off a cliff
I am learning to really enjoy your witty banter.
Lawanda always patient with the retarded, never give up learning, go change your diapers
Yo, Lawanda, you should try out for the Knicks. You look just like Patrick Ewing! Throwback Thursday son!
Thx, Patrick one of my all time favorite players, what you look like, a retarded monkey
I bet you can dunk from half court with those giraffe neck arms
I bet you don’t know that you really are retarded
that’s Stupid JR Smith.
I actually applaud JR for this. This has to be the best defense he has played his entire life.
calling it now – he will pull someone’s shorts down on D before this season ends.
Don’t show your ignorance, bitch
What an asshole.
hahahahahahaha marion was probably like WTF ??