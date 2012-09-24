Jalen Rose Speaks On The Time Vince Carter Fought His Coach

#Vince Carter #Video
09.24.12 5 years ago

Vince Carter

We all know the stories about how Vince Carter‘s time in Toronto got ugly. Towards the end, it felt like we were seeing more pouting than dunking from Half-Man, Half-Amazing, and the friction on both sides became overbearing. Not long after he told the world he tried to hurt Kobe on purpose during the 2000 NBA Finals, Jalen Rose takes us behind-the-scenes again to talk about the time when his teammate, VC, and his coach, Sam Mitchell, got into a heated wrestling match.

How often do you think stuff like this happens in the NBA?

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Video
TAGSDimeMagJALEN ROSESam MitchellTORONTO RAPTORSvideoVINCE CARTER

