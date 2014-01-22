Video: Kevin Durant Goes Off Again, Scores 46 In Win Over Blazers

This is getting unreal. Kevin Durant came through again in a win over the Blazers on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. With under a minute to play, Durant knocked down two three-pointers on consecutive possessions to seal it for the Thunder.

Only four days ago, KD was scoring a career-high in a knock-out of the Dubs. After another 30 points (10-of-15 shooting) in a win over the Raptors, the Thunder took on Western Conference rival, Portland, who has deadlocked with OKC at 31-10 entering Tuesday night’s match-up.

A back-and-forth battle got tight in the last half of the fourth quarter, but KD’s 14 points (3-of-3 from downtown) led the way down the stretch. He did so in spectacular fashion.

Here’s Durant’s first three, which extended OKC’s lead to seven with under a minute to play.

Russell Westbrook certainly liked it.

After the Blazers failed to answer, Portland thought maybe it was smart to double KD at the top of the key, just to make someone else in a Thunder uniform beat them. Durant saw the double coming and pulled up anyway. He of course knocked it down. Game. Over.

We’ve been trying to caution overeager prognosticators that it’s a little early to start rapping the MVP gavel on the desk for KD before the last week of January, but holy hell, KD’s unconscious shooting the ball right now, so he has to be the front-runner by a large margin. Doubly so after tonight.

Durant scored 46 points on another incredible shooting line: 17-for-25 overall, including 6-of-7 from three-point territory.

We should all get a “KD Meter” on our phones because this has morphed into a once-in-a-generation stretch of shooting we don’t ever want to forget.

LeBron said he had a KD Meter on his phone, similar to the Heat Index #heat #thunder — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 22, 2014

