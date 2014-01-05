Video: Kevin Durant’s Game-Winning Step-Back Jumper Over ‘Wolves

This game featured a couple seminal moments for a pair of Kevin’s. Kevin Durant scored a season-high 48 points, including what turned out to be the game-winning step-back jumper over the tough defense of Dante Cunningham. But ‘Wolves star Kevin Love had a chance to win the game after he was fouled while attempting a three-pointer with under two-seconds remaining. His moment to shine didn’t go as well as the other Kevin, though.

First, we have to talk about KD. The man â€” who I still call Durantula â€” is simply the most dangerous offensive player of our generation. His length combined with a soft touch and improved ball handling means he’s basically impossible to guard. His jumper is so smooth and so true, you can’t do anything but force him into a tough shot and pray. That’s what Cunningham did on Saturday night with the score tied and Durant crossing him over at the top of the key. But KD stepped back and lofted a 20-footer that fell through to give the Thunder a 113-111 lead.

Durant was 16-of-32 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from deep â€” for a season-high 48 points to go with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. Just a dominating performance and one MVP voters should remember come April.

For as high as Durant ascended again last night, that’s how low Kevin Love must be feeling. The sixth-year forward had a chance to secure the win on the free throw line after getting fouled shooting a three-pointer after Durant’s step-back gave the Thunder a two-point lead.

But Love, an 81.5 percent free throw shooter so far this season, missed the first free throw, and then he missed the second. His third shot he was trying to miss on purpose so his team could get the ball back, but he threw up an air ball instead, handing the ball, and the game, to the Thunder. Just an awful performance from the charity stripe when Kevin Love had a chance to win. This one is going to stick with him for the rest of the year; the toughest losses always do.

