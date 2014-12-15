Video: I Love Basketball TV Teaches You The Derrick Rose Crossover

You’re not Derrick Rose. No matter how hard you train, or how physically gifted you might be, or whatever tools God graced you with to handle a basketball, there isn’t anyone in the world who can perform a crossover like the former Bulls MVP. I Love Basketball TV gets you as close as you can to equaling Rose’s light-speed open-court crossover.

Watch Coach Rocky cross it over at full speed, the biggest difference between Rose and other mere mortals.

You’ll probably never cross up Ty Lawson going at full speed, but a crossover where you don’t ever slow down is Rose’s trademark, as Coach Rocky shows:

If you like the video below, Rocky might send you his professional basketball workout, too:

