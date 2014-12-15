Video: I Love Basketball TV Teaches You The Derrick Rose Crossover

#Derrick Rose
12.15.14 4 years ago

You’re not Derrick Rose. No matter how hard you train, or how physically gifted you might be, or whatever tools God graced you with to handle a basketball, there isn’t anyone in the world who can perform a crossover like the former Bulls MVP. I Love Basketball TV gets you as close as you can to equaling Rose’s light-speed open-court crossover.

Watch Coach Rocky cross it over at full speed, the biggest difference between Rose and other mere mortals.

You’ll probably never cross up Ty Lawson going at full speed, but a crossover where you don’t ever slow down is Rose’s trademark, as Coach Rocky shows:

If you like the video below, Rocky might send you his professional basketball workout, too:

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Derrick Rose
TAGSCoach RockyDERRICK ROSEDime TrainingI Love Basketballi love basketball tvSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP