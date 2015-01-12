Video: Marc Gasol’s Acrobatic Reverse Layup Over Alex Len

Memphis Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol struggled with his shot during regulation and the first overtime period on Sunday night against the visiting Phoenix Suns, scoring in only two of his ten attempts in that time. One of those successful shots came late in the first quarter, and found the bottom of the bucket in unusual fashion.

After receiving the bounce pass from teammate Beno Udrih out of the pick-and-roll set, Gasol rotated his body 180-degrees in mid-air to avoid contact from the Suns’ Alex Len and flipped in the pretty reverse layup for the appreciation of the fans at the FedExForum.

Despite his shooting woes in regulation and in the first overtime, Gasol remained aggressive, and his persistence paid off when his team needed him the most. In the second overtime, Gasol scored the Grizzlies’ first seven points, creating a nice cushion that would lead to a 122-110 win. The seventh-year Spaniard finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in 42 minutes of action.

(Video via NBA)

