Watch Marcin Gortat Jam It On Ian Mahinmi

The Indiana Pacers hosted the Washington Wizards again in Game 2 on Wednesday night, looking to get back on track in the series. In the first quarter, Marcin Gortat briefly deflated the Indy crowd with a huge rim-rocker. Gortat set the high screen for John Wall and rolled to the bucket. After receiving the bounce pass from Wall, Gortat demoralized Ian Mahinmi with an authoritative one-handed dunk and snarl.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Marcin also got Roy Hibbert a little later:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

However, it was Indiana who got the last laugh on Wednesday as they took Game 2 with a much-needed, 86-82, win to even the series.

(second GIF via SB Nation)

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.