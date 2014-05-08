Watch Marcin Gortat Jam It On Ian Mahinmi

#Video #GIFs
05.07.14 4 years ago

The Indiana Pacers hosted the Washington Wizards again in Game 2 on Wednesday night, looking to get back on track in the series. In the first quarter, Marcin Gortat briefly deflated the Indy crowd with a huge rim-rocker. Gortat set the high screen for John Wall and rolled to the bucket. After receiving the bounce pass from Wall, Gortat demoralized Ian Mahinmi with an authoritative one-handed dunk and snarl.

Marcin also got Roy Hibbert a little later:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

However, it was Indiana who got the last laugh on Wednesday as they took Game 2 with a much-needed, 86-82, win to even the series.

(second GIF via SB Nation)

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsIan MahinmiINDIANA PACERSMARCIN GORTATvideoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP