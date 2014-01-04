Video: Nick Young Pretends To Be Kobe Bryant In Pre-Game Interview

01.04.14 4 years ago
Nick Young (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

There probably aren’t two more dissimilar personalities in the entire NBA than Nick Young and Kobe Bryant. The former nicknamed himself “Swaggy P” (and still can’t tell you what the P stands for); he’s convivial and the life of the party, always quick with a joke or a giggle. The latter refers to himself as “Black Mamba” and prefers to rip the throat out of anyone who dares to challenge him on an NBA hardwood. But while their personalities differ, they both have no conscience about pulling up for a jumper, so maybe it’s not so bizarre Young recently sat down for a pre-game interview pretending to be Kobe.

If Nick Young goes missing in the next few days, Kobe has to be the primary suspect, right?

