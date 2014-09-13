Nick Young’s Son A Chip Off The Ol’ Pop-A-Shot Block (Video)

#Nick Young #Instagram
09.13.14 4 years ago

This makes perfect sense. Brash Lakers guard Nick Young recently uploaded a video of his son, “‘Lil Swaggy,” to Instagram. In the clip, the Swaggy-in-training is playing Pop-a-Shot and he can’t miss!

While this specific hooping arcade game seems designed for the little tykes, and Swaggy Jr. could use a little help with his form, you can’t argue with six buckets in a row. But we’re not really sure what Young means when he captions the video: “Who want the toddler 2 hoopin Challenge Lil Swaggy ready”

We can’t wait to see Nick Young’s son in action when he’s older. Pretty soon, he’ll be throwing it down from the free throw line like his Old Man.

(H/T SilverScreenAndRoll)

