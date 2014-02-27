Video: One-Armed Basketball Player Makes Amazing Move On The Break

Geno Policicchio is a basketball player for Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan. He’s also missing most of his right arm. Watch as he intercepts a pass and breaks for the basket, but bamboozles a Cranbrook Kingswood High School player by going behind-his-back before laying the ball in with his lone left hand. Truly an amazing play from an incredible kid.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Geno continues the one-armed basketball player tradition first brought to our attention with Kevin Laue a couple years ago. Then there was Georgia high school player, Zach Hodskins, who was offered a chance to play at Florida! Geno is the next in line it seems.

Thanks to the people at Uproxx for bringing this to our attention.

(video via Andy Dold)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.