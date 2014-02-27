Video: One-Armed Basketball Player Makes Amazing Move On The Break

02.27.14 4 years ago

Geno Policicchio is a basketball player for Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan. He’s also missing most of his right arm. Watch as he intercepts a pass and breaks for the basket, but bamboozles a Cranbrook Kingswood High School player by going behind-his-back before laying the ball in with his lone left hand. Truly an amazing play from an incredible kid.

Geno continues the one-armed basketball player tradition first brought to our attention with Kevin Laue a couple years ago. Then there was Georgia high school player, Zach Hodskins, who was offered a chance to play at Florida! Geno is the next in line it seems.

Thanks to the people at Uproxx for bringing this to our attention.

(video via Andy Dold)

