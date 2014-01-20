Video: A Pair Of Gorgeous Dimes By Duncan & Ginobili

Generally, it’s believed 23 assists is a good mark for an NBA team over the course of a single game. It signifies ball movement and sharing of the basketball. It’s no surprise the Spurs have the highest assist ratio in the NBA and are second in the NBA in assist per game with 25.2 (Atlanta is No. 1 with 25.4). Sunday night against the visiting Bucks, they recorded 28 dimes as a team. What was a minor surprise were the spectacular passes from Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili to Jeff Ayres in their 110-82 blowout of the poor Bucks.

Just check out this no-look touch-pass Duncan throws a cutting Ayers for the dunk.

Now here’s shrewd Manu pump-faking a dangerous corner three to take care of Khris Middleton running out at him, before he passes through the 5-hole of Ekpe Udoh for another Ayres bucket. On a more personal level, Manu’s passing is like a gift from the specter of Pistol Pete sometimes.

The Spurs’ teamwork is oftentimes more fun than the individual scoring explosions or dunks we document here. Seven Spurs hit double-figures yesterday in their win with Patty Mills leading the way after scoring 20. Not a single Spurs player logged over 30 minutes, but all healthy personnel got time against the awful Bucks.

