Video: Rajon Rondo Rises For Putback Slam During Mavericks’ Loss To Grizzlies

This isn’t the type of play we expect to see from Rajon Rondo in 2015. Watch the normally ground-bound Dallas Mavericks point guard sky for a putback dunk during his team’s 109-90 home loss to the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies.

See? The Grizz couldn’t believe it, either.

Though Rondo provided this matchup’s best pair of highlights, he was hardly its best player – that honor goes to Zach Randolph. Z-Bo scored a game-high 22 points on 10-15 shooting and scored seven points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter to help keep the Mavs at bay. His efforts were especially impressive considering Memphis played this one without Mike Conley (not to mention Tony Allen).

Dallas, meanwhile, lost its third straight game behind porous defense and troublingly stagnant play on the other end. The team has allowed at least 102 points in consecutive defeats to the Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Chicago Bulls, assisting on just 49.1 percent of its own baskets in the process – over eight percent fewer than its overall mark with Rondo in tow.

Memphis moved to second-place in the West with the win at 33-12. The Mavericks have fallen to 30-16 and now trail the Grit ‘N Grind crew by three and-a-half games in the standings.

(Video via James Herbert)

