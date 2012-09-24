Video: Rasheed Wallace’s Trash Talk Mixtape

#Video
09.24.12 6 years ago

Rasheed Wallace‘s game might’ve fallen off a long time ago (reports are still indicating the Knicks are interested), but it appears his penchant for berating officials and talking trash hasn’t wavered. Check out this mix from his summer at the North Carolina Pro-Am, where pretty much everyone gets an ear full from ‘Sheed.

Who’s the best trash talker ever to play in the NBA?

