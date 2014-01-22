Video: Ricky Rubio Breaks The Adorable Meter

The Timberwolves, despite some poor showings recently, got a solid win on the road in Utah last night, 112-97. Because the game was in Salt Lake City, the Jazz Bear was in the house and brought a little girl onto the court during a prolonged stoppage in the third quarter. Ricky Rubio made the girl’s day complete by playing a little catch before play resumed. Their on-court exchange also simultaneously melted the hearts of spectators everywhere.

This is so freakin’ cute, it’s almost unfair.

Do not leave your girlfriend alone with Ricky Rubio, or the Jazz Bear for that matter.

Rubio played well in the win, recording a double-double with 11 points and 13 dimes.

