Video: Ricky Rubio Breaks The Adorable Meter

#GIFs
01.22.14 5 years ago

The Timberwolves, despite some poor showings recently, got a solid win on the road in Utah last night, 112-97. Because the game was in Salt Lake City, the Jazz Bear was in the house and brought a little girl onto the court during a prolonged stoppage in the third quarter. Ricky Rubio made the girl’s day complete by playing a little catch before play resumed. Their on-court exchange also simultaneously melted the hearts of spectators everywhere.

This is so freakin’ cute, it’s almost unfair.

Do not leave your girlfriend alone with Ricky Rubio, or the Jazz Bear for that matter.

Rubio played well in the win, recording a double-double with 11 points and 13 dimes.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSgifsJazz BearMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESRICKY RUBIOUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP