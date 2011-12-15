Sergio Kerusch’s Dunk Of The Year Candidate That Nobody Saw

It didn’t make ESPN BottomLine when former Western Kentucky standout Sergio Kerusch signed a three-year deal to play professionally for Aris Thessaloniki in Greece this August. But this dunk should have made SportsCenter. If you’re wondering who got destroyed, that’s former UNC Greensboro star Kyle Hines playing for Olympiacos. Ouch.

