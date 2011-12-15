Sergio Kerusch’s Dunk Of The Year Candidate That Nobody Saw

It didn’t make ESPN BottomLine when former Western Kentucky standout Sergio Kerusch signed a three-year deal to play professionally for Aris Thessaloniki in Greece this August. But this dunk should have made SportsCenter. If you’re wondering who got destroyed, that’s former UNC Greensboro star Kyle Hines playing for Olympiacos. Ouch.
What do you think?
Source: The Hoop Doctors
DAMN!!!!!!
That’s a damned shame. Right now, that’s the front runner in my mind.
Wow
That reminds me of the Kobe on Ben Wallace dunk when Kobe took of just inside the freethrow line at the UNLV campus.
That was pretty sick.
Also notice the clock… buzzer beater!