Video: Stephen Curry’s No-Look Dime & Perfect Lob

01.28.15 4 years ago

During a back-and-forth battle in Oakland, it was none other than Stephen Curry (shocker, right?) who made the viewers’ heads spin with two brilliant plays in transition: a picture-perfect lob to Harrison Barnes and a snazzy no-look dime to David Lee.

The first instance came in the first quarter. Draymond Green snatched a rebound and instantly threw an incredible outlet to Curry at midcourt. Without taking a dribble, Steph threw up a beautiful alley-oop pass from a step within the half-court line to a soaring Harrison Barnes, who finished with a tasty, two-handed smash.

Next up, the All-Star votes leader showcased his crafty handles, superb passing abilities, and excellent court awareness all in one spectacular play early in the fourth quarter. After Andre Iguodala intercepted a skip-pass from Rose, he passed it off to Curry to work his magic on the break. Steph drove down the lane, faked a behind-the-back dish, and then tossed an over-the-shoulder dime to David Lee for the dunk, which capped off a 7-0 run by the Warriors to start the fourth.

While the ORACLE went into a frenzy after these two ridiculous plays in transition by Curry, the building eventually went silent after Derrick Rose drained the go-ahead, step-back jumper to snap a 19-game home winning streak for the ‘Dubs in overtime.

