Video: Terrence Ross Throws It Down Like A Boss

Even though Terrence Ross wasn’t successful defending his Slam Dunk crown in New Orleans earlier this month, he’s had an impressive sophomore campaign for a Raptors team that’s in the driver’s seat for home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference. Ross is a significant part of that success. After shooting 33 percent from behind the three-point arc in his rookie year, Ross is up above 40 percent this season. That’s why Jarrett Jack rushed out so hard on him behind the arc on Tuesday, which allowed Ross the opening he needed to drive past Jack and throw down a filthy one-handed slam.

Besides the jam, Ross was 7-for-11 from the field, including 5-of-8 from downtown on his way to 19 points in the win. Really love this guy. It was touching what he did for his mom after dropping a surprising career-high 51 points in a game earlier this year.

This whole Toronto team has a lot to like, but that’s a piece for another time.

