The New York Knicks Are Back

#Video #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
12.16.11 7 years ago 14 Comments

If I still had the text messages, I would turn them into a full post. Absolutely ridiculous stuff. Knick fans are so over-the-top they make the Kardashians sound sane, and my boy is one of the biggest ones out there. He’s famous in our circle for talking up every new New York player (Mardy Collins, Nate Robinson, Jordan Hill, etc.) as the future of the league. Still, I can’t help but say the Knicks are definitely back. They might have the best frontcourt in the league: Tyson Chandler, Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire. Can you name one better? The only one that I think compares is Memphis. Either way, it’ll probably be the backcourt that’s the downfall in Manhattan. But don’t Knick fans living in their dream world make the real world just a little more entertaining?

How deep will the Knicks go this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

