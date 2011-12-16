The New York Knicks Are Back

If I still had the text messages, I would turn them into a full post. Absolutely ridiculous stuff. Knick fans are so over-the-top they make the Kardashians sound sane, and my boy is one of the biggest ones out there. He’s famous in our circle for talking up every new New York player (Mardy Collins, Nate Robinson, Jordan Hill, etc.) as the future of the league. Still, I can’t help but say the Knicks are definitely back. They might have the best frontcourt in the league: Tyson Chandler, Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire. Can you name one better? The only one that I think compares is Memphis. Either way, it’ll probably be the backcourt that’s the downfall in Manhattan. But don’t Knick fans living in their dream world make the real world just a little more entertaining?
How deep will the Knicks go this year?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
What about Andrew Bynum, Pau Gasol and Lamar… oh wait, he’s playing for the team that swept them out of the playoffs last year. Forget it.
Roy Hibbert, David West and Danny Granger definitely look like they could be top three in this discussion.
damn its been long 12 years… but that giddy feeling is def back. gotta do something more with the backcourt tho… but it feels good to say we have 3 solid defensive starters. pringles better not start slow this year cuz woodson is ready to shift one seat over
knick heat games are gonna be insane this year. pacers and bulls too. the old rivalries renewed. too many games to look forward to
portland. Camby, Aldridge and Wallace/Batum. And yeah Memphis, chicago is nice too with Deng, Noah and Boozer are nice, so are Jordan, Griffin and Butler. Perkins Ibaka and Durant.
How Deep? So deep, put yo ass to sleep…
To bad they got rid of Chauncey, really good have used him.
Chandler, lol, he’s only as good as the point guards that throw lobs to him. No CP, no Kidd, NO CHANCE!
Hate…hate…hate
We’ve been back since last year actually…
…LEGGO!
Forget about NY this Year, trust me!They have got no chance at all!Very overrated!
@ILL MAGO you’ll be surprised.. expect Toney Douglas, Landry Fields and even Amare to throw lobs to Chandler..
hahahahs;ihfao;sifh asihfuiasfhiashf iaosfhiasfsdf
Knicks fans are almost as delusional as Cubs fans. Wow. I have never read such craziness before.
Tyson Chandler is part of a big 3? hahahdfiha;sdiofhoasidhfaisfh ;aisdfh;asiofhio;asf;aiosdf ;aiosf
What makes the ny front court so good is that Amare and Chandler’s games should complement each other’s. Amare scores, but doesnt defend or rebound. Chandler is the exact opposite, he blocks shots
How about a slim Kendrick Perkins, Serge Ibaka, and Kevin Durant?
SOOOOOOOOOO NOW TYSON CHANDLER IS PART OF A BIG 3???? lol
knicks fans..