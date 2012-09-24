Video: The Top 10 Facial Dunks Of Kobe Bryant’s Career

Kobe Bryant has carved a living out of dunking on people. I don’t know if Bryant has ever had to show a resume in his life, but if he does have one on file there’s a chance “humiliating would-be charge takers” is listed under skills. Just a hunch. He could also put this video on that resume, too, because it showcases how skilled he was, is and might still be at throwing down in a defender’s face.

There are some deep cuts in here from far back in the Bryant career greatest hits album, including facials on the Mavericks’ old floor and when the Lakers were in their old uniforms. He corkscrews his body with his trademark extended right hand while his body is at an angle. It’s pretty thorough, showing off two- and one-footed dunks, from Bryant with the mini-fro to the sleek Title Run 2.0 Kobe.

Also, how much does No. 8 remind you of Rudy Fernandez‘s dunk on Dwight Howard in the 2008 Olympics? It’s eerily close. As for the No. 1 dunk, don’t act like we haven’t told you already what it is.

… Now hit the jump to see the two dunks the highlight tape omitted …