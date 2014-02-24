Video: Thomas Robinson Obliterates Corey Brewer’s Dunk Attempt

Trail Blazers forward Thomas Robinson has bounced around a bit since getting drafted No. 5 overall in 2012. He was drafted by the Kings, then traded to Houston in what looked like another Daryl Morey coup at the time. But Morey unloaded him to Portland in an effort to get far enough under the cap to sign Dwight Howard as a free agent. In the meantime, Robinson only getting 11.6 minutes a night in the Northwest, sitting behind All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge. But with Aldridge injured, Robinson got 33 minutes Sunday night when the ‘Wolves were in town on a winning streak.

Thomas scored 14 points (6-of-13) in the 108-97 Blazers victory, and snagged a career-high 18 rebounds including seven on the offensive end. Even though he controlled the boards, and was decent from the field (though no Aldridge), it was his block on Corey Brewer during a fast break in the fourth quarter that might have been the stuff of the year:

Robin Lopez certainly liked it:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.