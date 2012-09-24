Video: Vince Carter’s Top 100 Dunks

Continuing the UNC love that we showed Rasheed Wallace today, here’s one of the best looks yet at the 100 best Vince Carter dunks. There’s really no significance for posting this today, other than the fact that it’s a Monday and we need something to get us going. Watch this and you’ll be sitting at your desk making faces for 10 straight minutes. Plus, we’ll be honoring VC with something on the site very soon, so stay tuned…

What’s his best dunk ever, outside of the Olympic jam?

