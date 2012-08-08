Video: Watch Amar’e Stoudemire Propose To His Future Wife

#Video
08.08.12 6 years ago

If we had told you an NBA player was going to film his engagement with his fiance Alexis while giving a monologue of the special night in France, how quickly would you have said “Oh, that must’ve been Amar’e!” We’re not saying this is a bad thing, but Stoudemire is sort of known for doing slightly different stuff like this.

H/T The Basketball Jones

What’s the most creative proposal you’ve ever seen?

