Video: Zach LaVine Shows Off His Crazy Athleticism

06.19.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Zach LaVine has become one of the bigger names in the 2014 NBA Draft, despite only one — somewhat disappointing — year at UCLA. He burst onto the national radar after recording a bonkers vertical in Santa Barbara with P3 Sports Science, and he’s likely to be picked in the middle of the first round. A recent video from PureSweatBasketball shows why.

Not only do we get to see the dunks and the athleticism you’d expect from the 6-6 LaVine and his 46-inch vertical…

but he’s also a little more polished handling the ball than we expected.

Our latest mock draft has LaVine listed as the No. 17 pick going to Boston by way of that lopsided Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett deal from last summer. Draft Express has him going in the same spot as well.

(PureSweatBasketball; H/T Kevin Smith)

Where will LaVine get drafted?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSNBA DRAFTZach LaVine

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP