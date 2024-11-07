The Toronto Raptors traveled to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Wednesday night in a game that has suddenly given us a little spiciness off the court. Sacramento went to Toronto on the night of Vince Carter’s jersey retirement ceremony last week, which was the first time that DeMar DeRozan played in front of Drake since he appeared in the music video for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

While DeRozan, in the immediate aftermath, said he has tons of love for Drake despite his cameo in the video, Drake expressed that he doesn’t want to see DeRozan get his number retired in Toronto when his career comes to an end, and DeRozan seemed to have a lot of fun responding. And on Wednesday with Drake’s beloved Raptors in town, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive decided to show some support to his star forward by wearing a shirt with the words “THEY NOT LIKE US” on it.

The Kings picked up a 122-107 win on Wednesday to move and 5-3 on the season. All five starters scored in double-figures for Sacramento, with DeRozan leading the way with 27 points on 11-for-21 shooting. It is unclear if he was motivated by the fact that the team’s owner showed up and wore a shirt that trolled Drake, but I’m sure at least part of him appreciated it.