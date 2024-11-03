You may have moved past Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping Drake diss, “Not Like Like Us.” But Drake surely hasn’t. After Akademiks dispelled rumors of a reconciliation between Drake and Future, the “First Person Shooter” rapper attempted to flex his star power against another foe.

Yesterday (November 2), Drake attended the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings game at Scotiabank Arena. Instead of focusing on the friendly matchup, Drake and his longtime friend Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer decided to laser in on former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan (now the the Kings). Throughout the game, Drake could be heard hurling remarks at DeRozan (supposedly including “p*ssy” and “goof“), and it doesn’t seem to be sports related tension.

At one point, Drake and Chubbs (both courtside) can be seen standing up and staring down DeRozan (viewable here). Well, just as viewers at home caught the suspenseful moment, so did DeRozan. Over on Instagram, DeMar DeRozan decided to troll Drake back by posting a video clip from Friday (viewable here).

In the scene, starring Ice Cube (playing Craig) and Chris Tucker (playing Smokey), Tucker’s character attempts to regain tough points after being punked by the neighborhood bully, Deebo (played by the late Tommy Lister). “I got mind control over Deebo,” says Tucker. “He be like shut the f*ck up. I be quiet. But when he leaves I be talking again.”

This comes after Drake vowed to “pull down” DeRozan’s number should the Raptors ever decide to retire it after Vincent Carter’s number retirement celebration.

DeRozan claimed that he and Drake were “still family” even after he appeared in the “Not Like Us” music video. However, it appears Drake doesn’t feel that same.