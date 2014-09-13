Would You Vote Gregg Popovich For President?

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich might be our favorite coach in the NBA. With the increasing gridlock in Washington and a polarizing political climate in America as both Democrats and Republicans continue to scream at each other, a lot of things can be lost amid the din. Perhaps that’s why a recently spotted “Pop For President” bumper sticker appeals so much to us.

Bleacher Report’s founder, Dave Finocchio, recently uploaded this hard-to-spot Gregg Popovich for President bumper sticker:

(Click for a closer look)

Hard to read, but bumper sticker says "Greg Popovich, Next President". I think I'd be ok with that. pic.twitter.com/KJxKTc5NfQ — Dave Finocchio (@DaveFinocchio) September 12, 2014

That’s not the only gear you can get to show your support for the largely apolitical Gregg Popovich.

Breakingt.com has a t-shirt you can order showing your support for our new favorite third-party candidate:

Whether he’s cursing campers, staying at the forefront of the NBA’s progressive hiring practices, flippantly counting the number of titles he’s won with a wink aimed at you know who, keeping sideline reporters on their toes, assembling an NBA team that no one else in the NBA can duplicate, or avoiding his usual ironic detachment to speak from the heart to his troops, there’s no end to the list of accolades and attributes that makes Pop a perfect candidate for President.

Let’s all cast a write-in vote for him in 2016.

(H/T Pounding the Rock)

Would you vote for Pop?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.