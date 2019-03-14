Getty Image

It’s been an eventful week for Russell Westbrook. Monday night’s debacle with a hostile fan in Utah has resulted in a lifetime ban for the man in question, a $25,000 fine for Westbrook, and possible litigation from the individual who will no longer be allowed at any events at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

It also prompted a conversation about ethical fan behavior and a re-examination of the NBA’s current protocols on dealing with such scenarios. If Westbrook was in any way distracted by all of that peripheral noise, it certainly didn’t show on the court.

On Wednesday night, he led the Thunder to a 108-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets with his 26th triple-double of the season: 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists (and, in typical Westbrook fashion, five turnovers just for good measure). In case you were wondering, he’s on track to average a triple-double for the the third straight season.