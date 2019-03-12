Getty Image

The Utah Jazz’s investigation into the fan who heckled Russell Westbrook on Monday night has come to a conclusion. In a statement released on the team’s Twitter account, the Jazz announced that their investigation into the incident — which led to Westbrook saying telling the fan “I’ll f*ck you up” — revealed that the fan engaged in “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse” which “violated the NBA Code of Conduct.”

As a result, the team has made the decision to hand the fan a permanent ban, one which prevent him from attending all events at Vivint Smart Home Arena.