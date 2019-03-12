The Jazz Gave A Permanent Ban To The Fan Who Heckled Russell Westbrook Into Saying ‘I’ll F*ck You Up’

Associate Editor
03.12.19

Getty Image

The Utah Jazz’s investigation into the fan who heckled Russell Westbrook on Monday night has come to a conclusion. In a statement released on the team’s Twitter account, the Jazz announced that their investigation into the incident — which led to Westbrook saying telling the fan “I’ll f*ck you up” — revealed that the fan engaged in “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse” which “violated the NBA Code of Conduct.”

As a result, the team has made the decision to hand the fan a permanent ban, one which prevent him from attending all events at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP