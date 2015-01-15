Watch Derrick Rose Cap Dominant First Quarter With Half Court Buzzer-Beater

Derrick Rose scored 17 points in a dominant first quarter on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. And though the 2011 MVP finished with vintage flair and knocked down a pair of normal long-balls, no basket was more impressive than his last one. Watch Rose beat the first quarter buzzer by pulling-up from half court to knock down a near fifty-foot jumper.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

So much for shooting struggles.

Rose finished the opening stanza 7-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, spurring the Bulls to a 32-26 lead over the Wizards.

(Video via watchnba201415)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.