Watch This Sick DeMarcus Cousins Mix: “Unstoppable”

It’s unlikely DeMarcus Cousins gets voted into his first All-Star game by the fans. So far, he’s eighth among the Western Conference front-court players, with Dwight Howard shamefully in front of him and 200K votes separating him and the No. 3 player, Marc Gasol, he’s going to have to get selected by the coaches. Regardless of whether that happens, Boogie should be an All-Star and probably should have been an All-Star last season, too. This “Unstoppable” mix by David Golic shows a brief glimpse why.

With Fort Minor‘s “Remember The Name” bouncing in the background, check out all of Boogie’s powerful jams in the lane, sweet spin moves, and back-to-the-basket brilliance:

Right now, Cousins is fourth in player efficiency rating (26.7), third in rebounds per game (12.3), fourth in usage percentage (33.9) and tied for third in points per game (23.9) while also snatching 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. He’s ninth in real plus/minus, fourth in defensive real plus/minus and we can’t believe he’s not in the top 5 in the West. His name is DeMarcus Cousins and he should be an All-Star regardless of where his Kings sit in the Conference standings.

(David Golic)

Will Boogie finally make his first All-Star team?

