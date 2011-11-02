Watch The Throne: Baylor Plans On Causing Havoc This Season

*College basketball is here (unlike the NBA), and this year might be one of the best in recent memory. The powerhouse is back, while the Cinderellas believe. That’s a deadly combination. We know some of y’all have been asking for some previews. We have you covered â€“ the top 16 teams in the nation will be previewed individually in the next few weeks. After we broke down two teams looking to improve on last season’s finish yesterday, we’ll keep this going with No. 12-ranked Baylor ( ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll ).*

Last season the Baylor Bears posted a record of 18-13, good enough for 7th in the Big 12. They ended their season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament. Although they lost some key players in LaceDarius Dunn, Nolan Dennis, and Stargell Love, they have a great group of new guys coming in. Newcomers like Quincy Miller, Deuce Bello and transfers Pierre Jackson, Bradly Heslip and Gary Franklin allow Baylor to not dwell on the past but focus on the future.

The Bears began the 2010-2011 season with high hopes. They had a solid group of talent, but wouldn’t come close to reaching their full potential. LaceDarius Dunn & Perry Jones – the team’s two best players â€“ would both suffer suspensions during the season. The team struggled to find consistency all year, and because of it they never really met expectations. This season, those expectations have grown even bigger. Now Baylor’s roster is even more promising.

—–

Dime’s Sweet 16: Our Countdown Of The 16 Best Teams In The Nation

16. Arizona

15. Xavier

14. Wisconsin

13. Kansas

12. Baylor

—–

Baylor’s major strength last year was the size and versatility of their frontline. Perry Jones is arguably the nation’s most versatile forward, and Baylor fans had a lot of faith in him to lead a group of very physical bigs building a strong inside foundation. This season, that foundation has become even stronger.

Freshman forward Quincy Miller will have an immediate impact in the scoring department for the Bears. His contribution will be most felt in the scoring department, even if he is forced to come off the bench for the beginning of the season. He’s a 6-9 athlete who has the natural capability to put points on the board. He’s been drawing Durant comparisons before he’s even played a game. That speaks volumes about his potential. Miller has a chance to become something special and he’s not even the most versatile big on the roster. Jones is a 6-11 guard. At that height, there haven’t been many guys that can handle the ball and shoot like he does. Senior J’mison Morgan, who is also 6-11, will most likely start at center for the Bears so Miller might have to wait his turn. But I predict that he’ll be in the starting lineup at that three spot very soon. Until then, 6-10 senior Anthony Jones will probably be the starter. Quincy Acy will also see a lot of those minutes as well. Clearly, size is not a concern for the Bears.