Who’s Better: Stephen Curry Or Kyrie Irving?

So why compare him to Kyrie Irving? Besides the obvious (two next-level point guards carrying entire organizations on their backs), these guys must be considered two of the most explosive showmen in the NBA. Both are unbelievable ballhandlers and both can fill it up at will. Irving averaged 22.5 points a game this year, and Curry already has a couple of 20-plus point quarters in the playoffs.
So after a few office arguments, we had to ask: who’s better – Irving or Curry? We argue. You decide.
*** *** ***
KYRIE IRVING
At the age of 25, Stephen Curry is perhaps the most exciting player in the NBA.
That’s no small feat in a golden age of talent that features LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and what sometimes feels like a thousand other brilliant players. But in the past few weeks we’ve seen Curry explode under a national spotlight, hitting just about every shot conceivable to the mind’s eye — and more than a few that were completely inconceivable. Off balance pull-up threes from the corner, scoop layups with bodies flying all around the rim, near 30-foot bombs that splashed perfectly through the net — all from a player so skinny that he could fit his entire body into one leg of Michael Jordan‘s dad jeans.
It defies logic, which is what makes Curry’s rise so captivating. We’ve never seen a player quite like him before, and we don’t really know what to do with ourselves when he looks like the best guy on the court next to Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. Bill Simmons ranked Curry third in his annual trade value column last week, ahead of Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul and Anthony.
Through it all, another of the league’s brightest young stars has been stuck at home. Kyrie Irving, the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2012 and an Eastern Conference All-Star this past season, had the misfortune of being drafted by the woeful post-LeBron Cleveland Cavaliers and has yet to even sniff the playoff atmosphere that Curry is blossoming under. He has suffered a number of freak injuries and will be forced to adjust to a new coach in Mike Brown when the 2013-14 season rolls around.
And yet, I’d still take Irving for the long haul.
Given that Curry might be my favorite player to watch in all of basketball, I already hate myself for typing the above sentence. But there’s an argument to be made if you’ll hear me out.
First, the raw statistics, which are eerily similar. While Curry is a historically great shooter (45 percent from three-point range on nearly eight attempts per game in 2012-13), Irving is no slouch himself at a healthy 39.4 percent from deep over his career. Overall, both players shot 45 percent from the floor this season while Curry averaged more assists (seven to Irving’s six) and â€“- somewhat inexplicably -â€“ more rebounds (four to Irving’s 3.7). Curry also edged Irving ever-so-slightly in points per game (22.9 to Irving’s 22.5).
But, as always, context is important when looking at these numbers. While Curry’s scoring game is more or less defined by the three-point shot (more than 40 percent of his shots come from deep, according to NBA.com), Irving uses the threat of his shooting to open up driving lanes on the pick-n-roll. At just 21, he’s already among the league’s best at shaking his primary defender and scoring from either midrange or at the hoop.
That willingness to drive also gets Irving to the free throw line, where he shot 85.5 percent on five attempts per game in 2012-13 â€“- more than Deron Williams, Chris Paul and Ty Lawson. Curry’s slight build leaves him more vulnerable to contact, and so he drives less often. While Irving took more than a quarter of his attempts from the restricted area this year, and converted on 55 percent of them, Curry took just under 12 percent of his shots from there, according to NBA.com
In other words, they’re both elite scorers who go about their business in different ways. Irving is simply more versatile, and it’s harder to load up on defending any single aspect of his game.
Speaking of defense, well, neither player is particularly impressive. Irving, though, seems to have a higher ceiling in this regard due to his physique. In the right system, and Mike Brown is known for his defensive schemes, Irving has the athletic tools to become at least passable on that end. Curry is so slight that he really can’t do much to stop the more physical guards.
Of course, youth and injuries must also come into the equation. While Irving is 21 with plenty of room to improve (ditto the team surrounding him), Curry is likely near his peak at 25. And while both players have struggled with injuries, Curry’s chronic ankle problems are more concerning than Irving’s series of freak accidents.
Curry is utterly brilliant, and perhaps the better player right now. But he is also working with far superior teammates, and may already be at the height of his powers.
We’ve barely scratched the surface with Irving, which is why I’m siding with him.
-PATRICK MALEE
Keep reading to hear why one of our writers would take Curry over Irving…
“He has suffered a number of freak injuries…” no way. I have to call b.s. on this sentence. An isolated event can be called a freak injury, a series of events, no matter how odd, is looking like a trend. Like the old Bond movie said, once is happenstance, twice coincidence, three times is enemy action. Irving may be a guy on a streak of bad luck, but with each successive “freak injury” he is looking more brittle and unlikely to be able to hold up as a teams primary threat for a long season followed by a long playoff run. Professional athletics rewards grinders, the guys who show up every day, and until Irving proves he can be that guy I go with Curry.
You prefer grinders and guys who show up every day, but Curry is one of the most brittle point guards in the league.
Why? Because he had one season where he had ankle issues? Look at the games played buddy, Curry never misses time, Irving misses games constantly, played 51 games his rookie year and 59 his second year. Other than the season he hurt his ankle and only played 26, Curry has missed 14 games over the other 3 years of his career. Might want to do some research before you make claims like Curry being the most brittle PG in the league!
Irving is a pure talent, no question, however Curry has a stroke that is so smooth and accurate. Ask me the same question in 5 years and we will really have a debate.
Ask in 5 years and the answer could be “John wall is better than either”
He’s a significantly better defender and has more of the point guard gene… And now he has mechanically fixed his jumper (it’s seriously like night and day) to where it’s around Westbrook and Rose’s level.
My guess is WaÅ‚l has the first 20-10 season in awhile, hits a third of his threes and everyone realizes that’s all he needs to do to be atop these guys.
DC had the biggest midseason turnaround in NBA history with a 4-28 start and then a 25-19 run before belatedly realizing they needed to tank and benching 6 of their top 8 guys.. Te only difference is WaÅ‚l. He makes guys look better. Way better. Curry kinda does. Kyrie doesn’t at all.
wait until they get some better players on the Cavs, and Kyrie gets more into that facilitator mode. He’ll make players look good. John Wall is great though.
To say Irving doesn’t make guys better or ‘look better’ is ridiculous. Wall is terrific, but he is not on the level of Curry and certainly not on Kyrie’s.
Man, this is such a tough choice, but my gut tells me to go with Irving over the long haul. Curry’s ankles worry me. Irving is something of an evolutionary Chris Paul, and the fact that he can pretty much get to any spot he wants at any time makes him a more natural playmaker, even though his assists numbers don’t show it yet. He also has to do a lot more with a lot less. Give him a few more players that he can rely on, and we’ll those assist number go up.
Man these 2 are so hard to compare their stats are so similar, but I’d have to take Kyrie over Curry. Kyrie is better at getting his own shot anywhere on the floor, and is a damn good shooter himself. (not as great as Curry though, but not too far behind). The only thing about Kyrie is his health, he need to get that together.
lol curry already peaking at 25…most nba players peak around 28-30 and decline around 33-35…curry is still a fews years from his peak
Yup, Curry is actually peaking about the same time and age Jordan did. 25, when he learned to share the ball and make his team better.
No question for me, Curry all the way. I was worried about the ankles before last year but he hardly missed any time in 2012-13 and looks like he is going to be able to stay healthy for a few years at least. Irving on the other hand is injured constantly, and I would not expect to see him in more than 60 or 65 games next year. Played 51 games his rookie year and 59 his second year. That is a huge con for me. If Curry stays healthy I don’t see why he can’t be the greatest shooter of all time, and he can pass just as well as Irving. Neither are good defenders, but the Warriors as a team made strides last year and Curry looked borderline good on D at times. Irving is an exciting young PG and will probably turn into a superstar down the road, but Curry is just too good to say no to.