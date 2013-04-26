Why Jamal Crawford Should’ve Won The NBA Sixth Man Of The Year

While the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs is well underway, the NBA regular season awards are wrapping up. Every year there are some awards that are obvious no-brainers (hint: LeBron for MVP), but there are also the ones that ignite debate among fans and analysts.
This season, the race for Sixth Man of the Year was a two-horse trot between J.R. Smith and Jamal Crawford. However, when the dust cleared, it was J.R. Swish who took home the hardware.
While Smith had a great season in his own right, the fact that he got the award over Crawford should be viewed as highway robbery.
J.R. and the New York Knicks finished the regular season as the hottest team in the league with an 18-2 record in their last 20 games. Smith was a big part of that success and in the month of March alone, Smith scored 398 points. The outstanding finish to the season is one likely reason why he received the award.
Overall, Crawford had the better year of the two. Smith averaged more points (18.1 vs. 16.5) and more rebounds (5.3 vs. 1.7), but Crawford was better in every other category. The Los Angeles Clippers won two more games than the Knicks. Crawford shot better from the field (43.8 vs. 42.2 percent), better from deep (37.6 vs. 35.6 percent) and better from the free throw line (87.1 vs. 76.2 percent).
The most telling stat though is the difference in the two players plus/minus. For the year, Smith totaled a plus-297 — for comparison’s sake, Kevin Durant led the league with a plus/minus of plus-721 — and Crawford had a plus-366. At first sight that may not look like a huge gap but if you further break it down to wins and losses, you notice the true disparity between the two. Crawford had a plus/minus of plus-464 in wins and minus-98 in losses. Smith, on the other hand, outdid Crawford in wins, tallying plus-568 in wins, but an astounding minus-271 in losses.
What all those numbers mean is that J.R. Smith was more of a detriment to his team in losses than Crawford was. Game-in and game-out, month-by-month, Crawford was giving you the same things; Smith had a more up and down season before ending on a high note.
The NBA operates as a “what have you done for me lately?” league and Smith was the hotter name to end the year. Also, the Clippers have the more talented roster and names like CP3 and Blake Griffin probably took some votes away from Crawford in the end. Yet, if you take the whole season into account, Jamal Crawford had the better 2012-13 year and should have his name engraved on this year’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
Who should’ve won the award: Smith or Crawford?
Smith still should’ve won. What you forget is the season period after the all-star break counts slightly more in the grand scheme of things. It’s when the playoff seeds start shaping up, and thus when most teams need to play their hardest. JR fortunately started blowing up after the all-star games and it clinched the league’s decision.
I agree Crawford has been more consistent overall but JR Smith showed that ‘season clutch’ which was incredibly beneficial to the #2 team in the east.
with the absence of amare and the knicks going on streaks where they were missing carmelo and, felton and tyson, JR Smith stepped up, while still comoing off the bench to score and do plenty. JR stepped up big time in the second half of the season and while the Clips had a pretty consistent roster throughout the year, the knicks constant changed due to injuries
Have to take into account the importance of the guy. Sure Crawford is a key part but he is arguably the 4th best player on the team and he can’t/doesn’t play any D. Take Paul off the floor for however many games that Melo missed and there is no way Crawford is the driving force of offence (would go through Blake with Billups or Bledsoe with the ball). Smith is without question the 2nd or 2A when it comes to best players on the team (Felton could be 2nd at times). Without JR, Knicks finish 4-5. Without Crawford Clippers stay put, Barnes is most vital off the bench even though he doesn’t always fill stat sheet in points like Crawford.
jarett jack shoulda won