Amy Hennig, one of the best known names in video games, is finally getting to settle a longtime debt with the Star Wars franchise. Hennig, originally a developer for EA’s Visceral Games, was working on a Star Wars game for the company until the game was eventually cancelled and Visceral Games was shut down. Hennig moved on to eventually work with Skydance New Media.

Now, years after her first attempt at making a Star Wars game was cancelled, Hennig will be given another opportunity to do so at Skydance. In an announcement on Tuesday, StarWars.com stated that Skydance and Lucasfilm Games would be collaborating together to create a new Star Wars game with Hennig expected to be involved.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig, president, Skydance New Media. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Hennig’s credentials as a game developer are extremely impressive. She’s worked on major titles such as Jak and Daxter, Legacy of Kain, and was creative director for the Uncharted series. While we don’t know yet what exact role Hennig is going to play in the upcoming Star Wars game, we do know that it’s going to be a single player story driven experience.

Once we get more details on the game itself, it will be interesting to see how much this new game takes from the original game that was being developed at EA and what has evolved into something new.