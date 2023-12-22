The Best Way To Play ‘Lethal Company’ Is With These Mods

Everyone is playing Lethal Company right now. Call it a trend, or maybe it’s the next big game franchise, but take a look around any social media platform and you’ll find someone talking about how fun it is. A large part of why it’s so fun is how simple the game’s premise of collecting junk for money is, but that isn’t the only reason why so many people are playing it right now. Lethal Company currently has one of the most active mod scenes of any PC game right now, and the creator seems more than happy to let people add their own spin to the game.

Mods do enhance the experience of Lethal Company, taking an already fun game and making it even better, so if you’re interested in playing it with mods then here’s a handful that make the experience even better. If you’re unsure how to add mods, there’s a lot of guides out there you can use and it’s fairly simple — I personally used this one from The Gamer when installing mine.

(A quick note: There are a lot of mods out there that enhance how the game plays functionally or looks. While these are nice to have, this list is going to focus primarily on ones that improve the overall experience of the game.)

More Company

The More Company mod is maybe the most important mod to get for anyone who has a group larger than four people. Right now, the base game maxes the player out at four players, but with More Company, you will be able to play with up to 32 people. It’s better to cap yourself at eight because that’s the number the modder has designed any UI changes for, and it’s probably the most amount of players you can stick into a lobby without it feeling like too much. Lethal Company is best played with friends and this mod makes it so you don’t have to worry about someone missing out on the chance to play. It’s a must-get.

Reserved Walkie/Flashlight Spot

This one might be a little divisive among certain parts of the player base. Right now, when players order in walkie talkies or flashlights, they have to take up one of their four inventory spaces to carry them. This forces players to decide if they’d rather have those two items or focus on inventory space to bring back more scrap. What this mod does is make it so you have a slot exclusively for walkies or flashlights so they don’t take up your inventory space. For some players, that’s turning the game over to easy mode, but for others, it’s there for convenience.

It’s hard to argue against the convenience of the mod, because not only does this free up inventory space, but an even more valuable trait is it lets players use the flashlight and walkie without having to switch to them first. It’s cumbersome and kind of annoying to have to switch to either item anytime you want to use them and this mod makes it so they’re always at the ready. It, of course, is entirely up to the player if that’s what they want.

Skinwalkers

This mod is an absolute must. Skinwalkers give monsters the ability to repeat the voices of players throughout a session. This means that you could be in a dark hallway all by yourself and suddenly you will hear your friend calling out for help, only to discover that it’s not your friend, but a monster waiting for you. This adds an extra level of horror, along with some comedy to the game, because what the monsters choose to say is completely at random. It’s also for the entire session and not just a single round. So, hours ago, you may have said to nobody in particular “wow, it’s dark” only for your friends to hear “wow, it’s dark” multiple rounds later. It will even use the voices of players who have left the session, creating an extra level of creepiness to it.

This mod is just fun. It’s a feature that, whenever the creator of the game chooses to leave early access, will hopefully be a part of the normal game in the future. The only downside is that it requires using the in-game proximity chat to work, but honestly, that’s the way the large majority of people are playing Lethal Company anyway.

Mimics and MaskedEnemyOverhaul

Sometimes you just want a game to make you unable to trust anything you see. That’s what these two mods, Mimics and MaskedEnemyOverhaul, accomplish. As of right now, Mimics will create fake Fire Exit doors throughout the facility that you explore on each map. If you try to enter one of these fake exits, you will be immediately devoured by a monster. If that’s not scary enough for you, MaskedEnemyOverhaul makes it so random versions of your friends have the potential to spawn in on the map. If these fake versions of your friends capture you, then you are dead. Just a reminder: If you have Skinwalker on, then they can sound just like your friends, too.

These two mods work really well together because they create a constant sense of unease among players. Is the fire exit real? Where’s your friend? Wait, you see them walking toward you, but they’re being really quiet. Is that actually them? Sure, you have ways to defend yourself like a shovel, but that doesn’t mean you’re safe and a horror game is at its best when you never feel safe.

Brutal Company

Are you someone who truly loves Lethal Company and has already put tons of time into it? If so, then you might suddenly discover that you’re growing tired of the grind. You may even feel that it’s too easy. That is when you turn to mods to enhance the experience and there may be no better mod for someone like you than Brutal Company. To put it simply, Brutal Company makes the game considerably harder. Monsters can spawn outside the facility, they’re far more aggressive, and there can be a lot more of them.

In some ways this can be very not fun, because this also means that things like turrets will sometimes spawn inside your ship, or you will be killed by a flurry of monsters the second you step outside the ship because of bad luck. However, that’s the experience that Brutal Company is selling you on. If you want a more challenging experience, one where death is almost a guarantee, then this is the mod for you.