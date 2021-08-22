Call of Duty: Vanguard was recently unveiled officially to players. The latest Call of Duty game will be taking everyone back to World War II and that means new guns, different characters, and some new multiplayer modes too.

If there is one aspect of Call of Duty that is required for every game it would be a strong multiplayer. While the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to place a heavier emphasis on the story than previous games that doesn’t mean it’s ignoring multiplayer. The developers at Sledgehammer Games recently announced that one of the big additions to this year’s game will be the multiplayer mode “Champion Hill.” This tournament-like deathmatch mode will feature lives and a round-robin system, and they gave players more info on their blog:

Now, Sledgehammer Games introduces Champion Hill, a tournament-style, multi-map and multi-life game mode where tactics and strategy go beyond the pull of a trigger. In Champion Hill, your squad — either a Duo (2v2) or Trio (3v3) during the Alpha — will compete in a round-robin deathmatch tournament against other squads. Your mission is to reduce all other squads’ life count to zero before your whole squad is eliminated. Everyone starts with the same Loadout, and while it can be lethal, collecting Cash — earned by taking enemy lives and picking up drops scattered around the map — will allow you to upgrade your starting weapons and purchase new armaments, equipment, Perks, and Killstreaks during Buy Rounds that happen between Combat Rounds. Champion Hill also takes place on one large map split up into five sections. Specifically, there is a central Buy Station Area and four arenas for Combat Rounds: the Airstrip, the Trainyard, the Market, and the Courtyard. Once you are eliminated, you can watch how the tournament ends from the Buy Station Area spectator platform, but ideally, you survive long enough to see victory for yourself.

Anyone interested in trying out this new mode is going to have an opportunity to do just that in the very near future. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners will be able to take part in an open, free-to-play alpha demo from August 27 to August 29. The alpha will give players a chance to test out the new mode while also stress testing the game for the developers.

For those who don’t own a PlayStation but want to experience Vanguard before launch, a beta period will be taking place later in September. However, PlayStation owners will gain more access while players on other consoles will need to pre-order the game first. Eventually, though there will be an open beta for everyone from September 18 through September 20.

After a worldwide Multiplayer Reveal on Tuesday September 7, get ready to experience the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta! This will be held over two weekends: from Friday September 10 to Monday, September 13, and Thursday, September 16 to Monday, September 20. The first weekend – September 10 to September 13 – will be for PlayStation owners who have pre-ordered the game. The second weekend will be considered an Open Beta in its entirety for PlayStation owners. Those on other platforms will need to pre-order the game to access the first two days of the Beta (September 16 and 17), before it becomes an Open Beta for all platforms from Saturday, September 18 to Monday, September 20 at 10 AM PT.*

There will be plenty of chances for players to experience Call of Duty: Vanguard before release as Sledgehammer Games attempts to stress test it before launch. Of course, for anyone that is willing to wait until it’s fully finished, the game will be available to everyone to purchase on November 5.